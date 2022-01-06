Matthews International Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Ozon comprises 0.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Ozon stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 3,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,305. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

