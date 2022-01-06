Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Masimo were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 108.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Masimo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Masimo by 13.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 534,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,444 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Masimo by 19.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 33,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Masimo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $279.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.02. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

