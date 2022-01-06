Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 120 ($1.62) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MARS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.28) to GBX 85 ($1.15) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.45).

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 80.40 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £509.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 63.75 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.42).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

