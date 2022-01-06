Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.81

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 22222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

