Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS MRRTY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 14,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

