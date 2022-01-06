Marcum Wealth LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

