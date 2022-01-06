Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VCSH opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

