Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92.

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $6,034,400.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total value of $5,967,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total value of $5,941,400.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $5,868,800.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total value of $5,824,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $5,803,400.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $5,828,800.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total value of $5,830,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total value of $5,664,800.00.

NYSE:CRM traded down $20.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,814,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,157. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

