Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,203,000 after buying an additional 1,746,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after buying an additional 1,414,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after buying an additional 1,182,372 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.