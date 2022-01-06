Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 934.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,015 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $37,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

