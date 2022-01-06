Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 268669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

