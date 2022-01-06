Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.60.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 4.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 985,740 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,489,000 after acquiring an additional 869,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

