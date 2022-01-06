Managed Account Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

