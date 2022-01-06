Managed Account Services Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.