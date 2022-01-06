Managed Account Services Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $105.94 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

