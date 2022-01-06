Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.88.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MGY opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 47.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.