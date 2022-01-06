Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0035

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $237,904.37 and approximately $1,640.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

