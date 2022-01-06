Madrona Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. 526,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,649,666. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

