Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,734 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585,658. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.07 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

