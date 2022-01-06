Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 712,984 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,902,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 712,984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Comcast worth $330,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.