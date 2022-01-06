Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,098,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491,499 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $405,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 83.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

