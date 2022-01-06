Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815,107 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 1.7% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,201,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after buying an additional 14,263,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on CP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

