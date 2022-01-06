LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $90.00 at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

