Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 244.9% from the November 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LYSDY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 135,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.