Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Kristin Sverchek Sells 8,857 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47.

On Friday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. 4,787,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,731. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

