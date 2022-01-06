Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

LNEGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

LNEGY remained flat at $$36.29 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.3538 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.