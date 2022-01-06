Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.67.

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

