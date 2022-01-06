LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Get LumiraDx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. LumiraDx has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million. Research analysts predict that LumiraDx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.