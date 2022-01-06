Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 125,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,085,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Lufax by 39.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,063,000 after buying an additional 15,765,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lufax by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after buying an additional 14,913,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 191.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after buying an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth $95,355,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lufax by 94.5% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,487,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,140,000 after buying an additional 6,554,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

