Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $796,239.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.85 or 0.07880518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00076348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,957.48 or 1.00041900 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008079 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.