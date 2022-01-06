Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 60,431 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,431 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ETRN opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

