Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 29,987 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,548,000 after acquiring an additional 884,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

