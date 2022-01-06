Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,812 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after buying an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.14.

NYSE TT opened at $192.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.98 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

