Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.42 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $195.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.92 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.