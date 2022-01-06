Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 59,457 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,457 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in Teradata by 0.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 457,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

