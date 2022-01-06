Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,041 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 131.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 13,662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

APH opened at $85.12 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

