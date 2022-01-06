Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 212.2% from the November 30th total of 40,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE LGV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 12,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,317. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 74,348 shares during the period. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

