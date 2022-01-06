Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 108,317 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares during the period. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

