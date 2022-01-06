Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Down 5%

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) was down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.96 and last traded at $81.21. Approximately 37,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 993,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 28.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

