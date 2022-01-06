LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOGC shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

