LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00.

LIVN opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,501,000 after purchasing an additional 265,238 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,185,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,390 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 832,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

