Lithium (LTUM) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Lithium (OTCMKTS: LTUM) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lithium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Competitors 215 642 726 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.82%. Given Lithium’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A -$160,000.00 -24.12 Lithium Competitors $3.86 billion $394.77 million 3.16

Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium. Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium’s peers have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -100.23% -91.53% Lithium Competitors -71.20% -74.92% -13.01%

Summary

Lithium peers beat Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

