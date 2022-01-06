Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Lithium Chile in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.

Shares of LTMCF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 144,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,495. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

