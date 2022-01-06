Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0361 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $99,260.07 and approximately $406.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,458.40 or 1.00018309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00085552 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00034703 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.31 or 0.00889077 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00025604 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

