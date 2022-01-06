Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.54 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $137.48 or 0.00317323 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and approximately $1.54 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000799 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,356,395 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

