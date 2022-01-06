Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Macquarie cut Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of LGF-A stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

