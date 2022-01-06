LINKA Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $856,148.69 and $68.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00055835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

