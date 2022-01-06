Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of SUSC opened at $26.93 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $28.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

