Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $133,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 210,615 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $445.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

EYPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.