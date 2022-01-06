Lincoln National Corp Invests $203,000 in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,200 shares of company stock worth $16,144,671 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWAV opened at $180.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.47. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

